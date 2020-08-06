State police: Witness assisted trooper in detaining woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - A witness stepped in to assist a state trooper who was struggling to detain a woman in East Boston Thursday, according to state police.

The woman, whose name was not released is facing charges of assault, assault and battery on a police officer disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after police say she attacked a trooper.

Trooper Stephen Thomson was flagged down by a woman on the side of the road while traveling down Maverick Street around 10 a.m., and according to a release issued by the department, went on his way after she told him she was not in distress nor did she need assistance.

Thomson said he watched the woman begin to block traffic, yell and throw things at passing vehicles from his rear-view mirror. So, he exited the vehicle and approached her while ordering her to get on the ground.

Police say she refused and began to approach Thomson. Once she was within about 10 feet, Thomson deployed his taser. After, she got up and began to approach again.

She allegedly struck Thomson several times in the head and neck and scratched him deep enough to draw blood.

It was then that the witness, named Isaac, stepped in and assisted Thomson in taking the woman to the ground.

She was transported to an area hospital and ordered held for psychiatric evaluation.

She was issued a summons and will appear in East Boston District Court.

Thomson was treated for scratches and abrasions, along with treatment for exposure to potential hazardous bodily fluids due to his injuries.

