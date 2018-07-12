State police: Woman dies after being ejected in western Mass. car crash

HUNTINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman died Wednesday night after she was ejected from a pickup truck that went off the highway in Huntington and crashed, state police said.

Troopers responding to Route 112 for a report of a crash about 8 p.m. found a Ford F-250 pickup truck that had gone over the guardrail and into the woods.

Melinda Carriveau, 39, of Montgomery, was thrown from the truck. The driver, a 42-year-old man, also from Montgomery, was found trapped in the wreckage.

Carriveau was taken to Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, where she was pronounced dead, according to police. The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries.

Route 112 was closed in both directions at the time of the crash and remained closed for about three hours as a crash reconstruction team worked at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

