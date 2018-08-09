State police: Woman in motorized wheelchair struck, injured by pickup truck in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash in Lynn involving a pickup truck and a woman in a motorized wheelchair, state police say.

The crash, which occurred on the Lynnway about 2:30 p.m., left the woman injured and prompted local and state police to divert traffic around the busy intersection.

Photos from the scene showed paramedics and other emergency responders rendering aid to the woman.

Images from Sky7 HD showed a crowd gathered on the sidewalk as the damaged wheelchair was removed from the road.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver that struck her remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

An investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

