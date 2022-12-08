BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman from Holliston was killed after the truck she was driving traveled off of Route 495 and rolled over, according to officials.

Massachusetts State Police said the incident happened on 495 South in Bellingham near Exit 46, where troopers were called at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Troopers arriving at the crash reportedly found a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado “with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries,” according to a press release. Responding EMS teams worked to render aid to the driver, who was later declared deceased at the scene.

Officials later determined the truck had gone off the side of the road and rolled onto its side before stopping at the woodline by the roadway.

The crash, which closed the nearby right and breakdown lanes for several hours, remains under investigation.

