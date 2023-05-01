WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of horses are back home after taking a trot onto Route 88 in Westport Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

On social media, the MSP said it just before 8 a.m. when two horses were able to get loose from their stable and make their way onto the roadway.

Authorities said the State Police Troop D Community Action Team, members of the Dartmouth Barracks, and an MSP Mounted Unit responded and were able to wrangle the animals.

Several photos of the operation were shared on Facebook and Twitter, including a shot of Trooper Alex Boswell, who authorities said was able to get a rope onto one of the horses and helped escort them back home with their owner.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)