State prepping for possibility of slippery roads due to spring snowstorm

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation officials are warning the public about the possibility of slippery roads Friday night and this weekend as a spring snowstorm rolls across the region.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation workers will begin treating roads at 8 p.m. in the western part of the state and 10 p.m. in and around Boston.

Although spring snowstorms are uncommon, they aren’t unheard of. The last time the state was hit with a significant springtime storm was on April 1, 1997.

Known as “Mother Nature’s April Fool’s joke,” the state was hit with three feet of snow.

“I feel like this winter has lasted forever, especially with all of this going on,” said Jake Richards, who is working on the front lines in a hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. “I was kind of hoping this was behind us.”

During a press conference on Friday, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh welcomed questions about snow jokingly as a sort of relief during this coronavirus emergency.

“If we get over an inch of snow it will be the first time in 20 years that we’ve gotten [that much] snow this late in the season,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)