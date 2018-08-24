State public health officials confirm first 3 human cases of West Nile

BOSTON (WHDH) - State public health officials confirmed Friday the first three human cases of West Nile virus this year.

A woman in her 70s from Worcester County, a woman in her 60s from Middlesex County, and a woman in her 50s from Suffolk County all were infected, according to a press release issued Friday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Officials say that the woman in her 70s and woman in her 50s both were hospitalized and released, and the woman in her 60s was not hospitalized. A horse, stabled in Hampshire County, also was infected, became severely ill, and had to be euthanized.

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health raised the risk level from low to moderate in Massachusetts, marking just the second time since West Nile was first detected in the state that public officials have raised the risk level statewide.

“There has been an increase in WNV-infected mosquitoes identified this year throughout the state, an indication that the risk is widespread and ongoing,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “That means that this year, it is extremely important for people to take steps to avoid mosquito bites including using repellents, wearing clothing to reduce exposed skin, dumping standing water, and moving indoors when you notice mosquitoes biting you.”

In 2017, there were six human cases of West Nile infection identified in Massachusetts.

West Nile is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. While it can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease.

Most people infected with West Nile will have no symptoms. When present, symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness.

People can take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones from illnesses caused by mosquitoes.

The Department of Public Health offers tips on how to avoid mosquitoes:

Apply insect repellent when outdoors

Be aware of peak mosquito hours

Clothing can help reduce mosquito bites

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)