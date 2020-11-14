State readying to reopen field hospital at DCU Center in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State health officials are preparing to reopen a field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester as coronavirus cases spike across the state.

Members of the National Guard will be rebuilding the facility that will house 240 beds, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

The hospital will begin accepting virus patients by the first week of December.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)