FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River temporarily lost its certification nearly a decade ago due to resident mistreatment, according to state regulators.

For a short time, the facility was barred from accepting new residents until corrective action was taken.

A fatal fire that killed 10 people earlier this month prompted a closer look into the facility’s history. It is unclear what led to the month-long suspension.

Documents provided to the Associated Press reveal there was an incident in 2016 involving a nurse’s aid who was later fired.

State regulators concluded the facility failed to treat residents with “consideration, respect, personal dignity, and privacy.”

State records released on Tuesday also include roughly two dozen complaints about abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation from the last 10 years.

Investigators say they have narrowed the cause of the fire to “two possibilities.”

The first, they believe was caused either by smoking, or the second, an issue with an oxygen machine that may have sparked the flames.

Officials clarified however that they may never determine the exact cause due to the extent of the damage.