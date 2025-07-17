BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state representative charged with drunken driving after police say he sideswiped a parked vehicle in Boston and kept going admitted to the facts of the case in court Thursday.

According to officials, Rep. John Lawn, a Democrat from Watertown, slammed into a parked truck across the street from the State House and drove off, leading to his arrest.

Lawn’s case was continued without a finding for one year.

Lawn’s driving license was also suspended for 45 days; he was placed on one year of probation and will have to pay a fine and undergo alcohol treatment and education.

