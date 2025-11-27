BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Representative Ann-Margaret Ferrante passed away Thursday at the age of 53 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, her office announced.

Ferrante had represented the communities of Cape Ann in the State House since 2008.

In a statement, her office wrote, “…Ann-Margaret dedicated her legislative career to ensuring that Cape Ann always had a seat at the table in legislative matters; always focused on our fishermen, jobs and economic development, and helping those in need.

Ann-Margaret’s legacy persists in those causes which she led and championed: the establishment of Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute, Inc. and Gloucester Biotechnology Academy, bringing the Imagination Library to Cape Ann’s children, the expansion of The Open Door to help those in need, her focus on giving the people of Cape Ann and the Commonwealth new opportunities, and much more. She has touched the lives of many she never knew and who never knew her,” the statement continued.

Governor Maura Healey also offered her condolences, writing, “Ann-Margaret inspired us all with her resilience and bravery during her cancer battle, never straying from her focus on her constituents and advocating for policies that would support future cancer patients and survivors…I will miss her humor, her guidance, her passion, and most of all her friendship.”

Ferrante’s office thanked everyone who lent a hand, prayed, and loved Ferrante over the past five years as she battled cancer. It said she always recognized how fortunate she was to have such loving friends.

An obituary and details on arrangements will be forthcoming, according to her office.

