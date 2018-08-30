State Rep: Crash that killed man, injured woman walking dog in NH may have been deliberate

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A couple’s nightly walk with their dog in Seabrook, New Hampshire turned deadly Wednesday night when a vehicle hit them.

Officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident involving pedestrians on Pine Street around 6:20 p.m., Seabrook police said.

State representative and Seabrook Selectman Aboul Khan, who lives in the neighborhood, told 7News that a truck came around the corner, swerved and struck the couple whose identities have not been released. The crash left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.

“Devastated, everybody devastated,” he said. “We’re trying to find the peace on how we can cope with this. It’s unbelievable what we are going through.”

Khan says he got an email from the Seabrook town manager letting him know this attack may have been deliberate and the couple had a restraining order against the woman driving that truck.

He added that he saw police arrest the driver while they took measurements of the scene. It is unclear if that woman faces any charges.

“It’s kind of scary really,” another neighbor said. “You don’t know what’s going on. This heat really makes people snap, who knows.”

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is investigating this incident.

