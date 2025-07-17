BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state rep is facing a drunken driving charge after police say he sideswiped a parked vehicle in Boston and kept going early Wednesday morning.

Rep. John Lawn, a Democrat from Watertown, is accused of slamming into a parked truck across the street from the State House and driving off, leading to his arrest.

A witness said he heard a commotion outside his window just before 2 a.m. and noticed the damaged vehicles.

“I saw whoever it was backing in and out trying to like unstick from the car,” Walter Thilly said.

A police report says another witness followed the SUV around the block and flagged down a police officer.

The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Lawn, noting in the report that the representative smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet.

After an investigation, he was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Lawn was elected to the State House in 2011 and said in a statement, “I deeply regret and take full responsibility for my actions. What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses.”

In a statement, House Speaker Ronald Mariano said, “Representative Lawn has told me he takes full responsibility for this egregious lapse in judgement […] and that he will work to ensure that something like this does not happen again.”

Gov. Maura Healey also addressed the incident, saying, “Obviously, you know, there’s no tolerance for driving under the influence.”

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.

