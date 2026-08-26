LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - State Rep. Francisco Paulino was arrested and charged for alleged pandemic benefit fraud, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley’s office said Wednesday.

Paulino, 46, was charged in an 11-count indictment, facing eight counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

Paulino was taken into custody by officials Wednesday morning.

According to the Department of Justice, Paulino fraudulently took Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits from an unknowing 77-year-old relative.

The U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts said Paulino illegally used over $700,000 in relief funds for his own personal expenses.

House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano released a statement regarding Paulino’s arrest, saying, “The House is aware of this morning’s announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts regarding the arrest of Representative Francisco Paulino. The charges that have been brought against Representative Paulino are extremely concerning, and while every American is entitled to due process, the seriousness of the charges undermines public trust in elected officials. Given the timing of this announcement in the legislative session, the House will closely monitor the legal proceedings and, upon their conclusion, take appropriate action if necessary to ensure accountability.”

Paulino appeared in court at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

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