BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Rep. Christopher Flangan was arrested on criminal charges Friday morning in connection with an alleged fraud and cover-up scheme, officials said.

Flanagan, 37, of Dennis, was indicted on five counts of wire fraud and one count of falsification of records for “allegedly orchestrating a multi-faceted scheme that defrauded a local trade association of tens of thousands of dollars, used to fund personal and political expenses and falsifying record to conceal his alleged conduct”, according to U.S. Attorney Leah Foley’s office.

Flanagan appeared in court Friday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Prosecutors said Flanagan stole up to $36,000 over a 14-month span from roughly November 2021 to January 2023. At the time, Flanagan served as executive director of the Home Builders Association.

The federal indictment shows thousands of dollars transferred in that time period from the Home Builders Association to Flanagan’s Bank of America account and his PayPal account.

Federal prosecutors said he used the money to pay off his personal credit card bills, to fund his campaign for state representative, and to pay for items for his home, including an electric dryer and air conditioner, as well on personal expenses like ties, dress shirts, children’s toys, and visits to a psychic.

The indictment also says over $500 in stolen funds were used to print tee-shirts in support of Flanagan’s campaign for state representative.

When investigated by the Office of Campaign and Political Finance about the funding for a campaign flyer, prosecutors say Flanagan lied, “attributing the source of a mailer to a false persona, Jeanne Louise, whom Flanagan created.”

Investigators said Flanagan also formed a group called “Conservatives for Dennis” and created an alias who claimed to be a member of an independent conservative group endorsing Flanagan’s candidacy.

The purported group sent campaign mailers in an attempt to help elect Flanagan to office.

Governor Maura Healey called on Flanagan to resign.

“These are serious allegations against Representative Flanagan that threaten to undermine the important work of the Legislature and cast doubt on his ability to faithfully serve his constituents,” Healey said in a statement. “He should resign.”

In a statement, House Speaker Ronald Mariano said he learned of the arrest through media reporting.

“While every American is entitled to due process, the charges that have been brought against Representative Flanagan are extraordinarily concerning, and undermine public trust in the Legislature,” Mariano’s statement read. “The House will continue to monitor the legal process as it plays out, and will take the appropriate steps if necessary to ensure accountability.”

In convicted, Flanagan faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the charges. He could also face tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

“Mr. Flanagan was released on no bond, he is not in custody, he’s returning to go see his family, his wife and his three children,” said defense attorney Greg Henning. “He’s been dealing with some significant health issues. He had heart surgery last week, so he’s looking forward to getting back with his family and getting some rest and recuperation.”

The First Barnstable District includes Dennis, Yarmouth, and Brewster.

Flanagan is set to reappear in court in May.

