State Rep. Miceli dies after collapsing at event

WILMINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Longtime Wilmington state representative James Miceli has died after collapsing at an event in the town Saturday.

Miceli was at a Wilmington Little League Opening Day ceremony when he collapsed, according to officials. Police on scene performed CPR, and Miceli was transported to Wilmington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Miceli was 83 years old.

Governor Charlie Baker responded to the news on Twitter Saturday, saying, “I have known Jim Miceli for about 30 years. We did not always agree – but he was always a gentleman, and a hugely aggressive advocate for his district and his beliefs. Rest In Peace.”

The Democrat was first elected to the Massachusetts State House of Representatives in 1977.

