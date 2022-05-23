BOSTON (WHDH) - A report finding major issues at Boston Public Schools is sparking concerns the state may take over.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the findings of a state investigation that found “entrenched dysfunction” throughout the school system.

“The district has failed to effectively serve its most vulnerable students, carry out basic operational functions, and address systemic barriers to providing an equitable, quality education,” the report reads. “The problems facing BPS are abundantly clear.”

