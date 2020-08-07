State reports 1st human case of West Nile Virus

State health officials are urging Massachusetts residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites after the first human case of West Nile Virus was reported Friday.

A man in his 50s was likely exposed to the virus in southwestern Essex County or eastern Middlesex County.

“This is the first time that West Nile virus infection has been identified in a person in Massachusetts this year,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “Today’s news reminds us of the ongoing need to take precautions against mosquito bites to protect ourselves and our families.”

No other information was given about the man.

The risk of human infection is considered to be generally low throughout the Commonwealth, according to officials.

In 2019, there were five human cases of West Nile Virus infection identified in Massachusetts. It is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

While West Nile can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease.

To stay healthy, officials urge residents to:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors . Use a repellent with DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)], or IR3535 according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.

Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours . The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitos. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during the evening or early morning.

Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites . Wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitos away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

Drain Standing Water . Mosquitos lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitos to breed by either draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools, and change the water in birdbaths frequently.

Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitos outside by having tightly-fitting screens on all of your windows and doors.

Protect Your Animals

Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs provide excellent mosquito breeding habitats and should be flushed out at least once a week during the summer months to reduce mosquitos near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitos. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent West Nile and EEE. If an animal is diagnosed with West Nile Virus or EEE, owners are required to report to DAR, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795 and to the Department of Public Health (DPH) by calling 617-983-6800.

Information about current mosquito activity will continue to be updated regularly and can be found here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)