State reports 1st human case of West Nile Virus in Everett

State health officials are urging Massachusetts residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites after the first human case of West Nile Virus was reportedWednesday.

A Middlesex County man in his 60s was hospitalized after contracting the illness, according to a release issued by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

“We have not seen much West Nile virus activity this year,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “Still, today’s news is a compelling reminder that we all need to continue to take steps to protect ourselves and our families from mosquito bites.”

No other information was given about the man.

The risk of human infection with WNV is considered to be generally low throughout the Commonwealth, according to officials.

In 2018, there were 49 human cases of West Nile Virus infection identified in Massachusetts. West Nile is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

