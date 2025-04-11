BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Representative for the First Barnstable District was arrested Friday morning, according to officials.

Christopher Flanagan, 37, of Dennis, was indicted on five counts of wire fraud and one count of falsification of records for “allegedly orchestrating a multi-faceted scheme that defrauded a local trade association of tens of thousands of dollars, used to fund personal and political expenses and falsifying record to conceal his alleged conduct”, according to U.S. Attorney Leah Foley’s office.

Flanagan appeared in court Friday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Prosecutors said Flanagan stole up to $36,000 over a 14-month span from roughly November 2021 to January 2023. At the time, Flanagan served as executive director of the Home Builders Association.

The federal indictment shows thousands of dollars transferred in that time period from the Home Builders Association to Flanagan’s Bank of America account and his PayPal account.

Federal prosecutors said he used the money to pay off his personal credit card bills, to fund his campaign for state representative, and to pay for items for his home, including an electric dryer and air conditioner, as well on personal expenses like ties, dress shirts, children’s toys, and visits to a psychic.

Investigators said Flanagan also formed a group called “Conservatives for Dennis” and created an alias who claimed to be a member of an independent conservative group endorsing Flanagan’s candidacy.

The purported group sent campaign mailers in an attempt to help elect Flanagan to office.

Governor Maura Healey called on Flanagan to resign.

“These are serious allegations against Representative Flanagan that threaten to undermine the important work of the Legislature and cast doubt on his ability to faithfully serve his constituents,” Healey said in a statement. “He should resign.”

In a statement, House Speaker Ronald Mariano said he learned of the arrest through media reporting.

“While every American is entitled to due process, the charges that have been brought against Representative Flanagan are extraordinarily concerning, and undermine public trust in the Legislature,” Mariano’s statement read. “The House will continue to monitor the legal process as it plays out, and will take the appropriate steps if necessary to ensure accountability.”

In convicted, Flanagan faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the charges. He could also face tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

The First Barnstable District includes Dennis, Yarmouth, and Brewster.

Flanagan is set to reappear in court in May.

