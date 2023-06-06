CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A new round of coronavirus concerns recently hit the Chelsea Veterans’ Home, with several residents and staff members testing positive for COVID-19, according to state officials.

Officials said 15 residents and 10 staff members have tested positive over the last week.

A Department of Public Health response team, in turn, has been assisting with the outbreak since Friday.

State Secretary of Veterans’ Services Jon Santiago in a statement said the state Executive Office of Veterans’ Service “is actively monitoring” the Veterans’ Home.

“I wish those infected a speedy recovery and want to express my gratitude to all those who are working to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and staff,” Santiago said. “We remain vigilant in monitoring the situation in Chelsea, recognizing that although we are past the height of the pandemic, COVID-19 is endemic and cases will occur.”

Santiago continued, saying officials are “taking a proactive and hands-on approach to this situation, implementing evidence-based measures, and working alongside DPH to monitor and provide the highest level of care to our residents and staff.”

Acting Veterans’ Home Superintendent Robert Engell also addressed the matter in an statement, saying “The Chelsea Veterans’ Home staff is committed to providing a secure environment for our residents and staff.”

“We are ensuring that all lines of communication remain transparent and accessible between our staff and relevant stakeholders and will continue to monitor the situation,” Engell said.

Dozens of Chelsea Veterans’ Home residents died at the facility during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Maura Healey later fired the head of the Veterans’ Home when she came into office in January.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)