State regulators have revoked the license of a Leominster company after investigators determined that lab officials there failed to properly analyze private drinking water samples, engaged in unfair and deceptive practices, and made false or misleading statements in lab reports.

The decertification of Environmental Testing and Research Laboratories, Inc. followed an undercover investigation by the Department of Environmental Protection’s Environmental Strike Force and its Division of Environmental Laboratory Sciences. The company had appealed its license revocation but DEP reported Monday that commissioner Martin Suuberg had upheld the decision after an adjudicatory hearing.

The investigation was launched in response to complaints from local boards of health and homeowners who DEP said were “suspicious of or confused by” the testing and reporting practices at ETR, which primarily serves owners of private water supplies.

The probe involved a partnership with a certified third-party to arrange for “double-blind” water samples that were sent to ETR for analysis. The results, according to DEP, “showed that the laboratory had reported the existence of certain bacteria, fungi and chemicals that did not and could not exist in the sterile and spiked samples that undercover investigators had sent for testing.”

“Vigorous, careful and targeted enforcement ensures a level playing field for the overwhelming majority of certified laboratories that comply with state regulations,” said ESF Director Pamela Talbot. “We investigate these kinds of complaints to ensure that consumers can trust that drinking water tested by certified labs is done so in accordance with all state requirements intended to protect the public health.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.