State: Schools to delay opening by 10 days, only 170 days of education in 2020-21 school year

BOSTON (WHDH) - School districts will delay opening by 10 days to prepare for classes in the fall, with those days coming out of the normal school year, state officials said Monday.

The school year will now begin on Sept. 16, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffery C. Riley said in a letter to school leaders. State and union officials agreed to the new year in a memorandum of understanding.

Riley said the school year will be reduced from 180 days to 170 days to allow for the extra 10 days of training and preparation.

