State Senate election to be held Tuesday for 1st Suffolk County district

BOSTON (WHDH) — A special state Senate election will be held Tuesday for some voters in Boston.

Three people are running to fill a Senate seat for the first Suffolk County district. The three candidates are Democrat Nick Collins and non-party candidates Althea Garrison and Donald Osgood Sr.

The election is being held to fill Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry’s former seat. Forry was the highest-ranking elected official in Massachusetts until she stepped down in January.

