BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Senate passed a spending bill Thursday night that will send $840 million to the over-burdened emergency shelter system.

The funds will come from a surplus account and would fund the crisis response into the middle of 2025.

The bill also provides workforce programs for migrants and allows them to stay in the shelter program after nine months if they follow re-housing rules.

Elected officials from both parties reiterated Gov. Maura Healey’s calls for more help from the federal government.

“We find ourselves here without the resources, without the authority, to solve what is in essence a federal problem, struggling with what will be necessarily imperfect solutions,” Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said during debate. “

“Hopefully they’ll get their act together in DC,” State Sen. Michael Rodrigues said. “Members of both parties will work together and at the very least, if they cannot control the borders, provide some resources to help the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

The bill will also set up a special commission to implement safety procedures at migrant shelters, in response to the alleged rape of a teen at a shelter in a Rockland hotel.

