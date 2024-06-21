BOSTON (WHDH) - State senators have passed a bill banning single-use plastic shopping bags in stores statewide.
The “Act to Reduce Plastics” now heads to the house for consideration.
It would also require stores to charge 10 cents for a paper bag.
Half the fee would be set aside for environmental protection measures.
160 cities and towns in Massachusetts already have bans on single-use plastic bags.
