BOSTON (WHDH) - State senators have passed a bill banning single-use plastic shopping bags in stores statewide.

The “Act to Reduce Plastics” now heads to the house for consideration.

It would also require stores to charge 10 cents for a paper bag.

Half the fee would be set aside for environmental protection measures.

160 cities and towns in Massachusetts already have bans on single-use plastic bags.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)