BOSTON (WHDH) - State senators have passed a bill banning single-use plastic shopping bags in stores statewide.

The “Act to Reduce Plastics” now heads to the house for consideration.

It would also require stores to charge 10 cents for a paper bag.

Half the fee would be set aside for environmental protection measures.

160 cities and towns in Massachusetts already have bans on single-use plastic bags.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox