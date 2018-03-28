BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts state senator arrested on a drunken driving charge said he’s seeking professional treatment and counseling for alcohol use.

Democratic Sen. Michael Brady of Brockton said in a statement Wednesday that the course of treatment requires his full attention over the next few days and that he looks forward to returning to work next week.

Brady also apologized to his family, constituents, and friends and colleagues at the Statehouse for the embarrassment that the incident caused.

The 55-year-old senator was stopped early Saturday morning by Weymouth police on Route 18.

According to a police log, Brady was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.

He pleaded not guilty Monday and was released pending his next court date.

