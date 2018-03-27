State senator arrested on drunken driving charges in Weymouth

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A Brockton senator was arrested in Weymouth over the weekend on drunken driving charges, according to officials.

Sen. Michael Brady’s office and Quincy District Court officials say the two-term senator was on his way home early Saturday morning when he was stopped by Weymouth Police on Route 18 and placed under arrest.

Brady is charged with operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violations.

Brady’s office confirmed the senator’s arrest on Tuesday. Brady issued the following statement:

“I want to apologize to the Weymouth Police, my constituents, my friends and colleagues in the Legislature for any embarrassment and distraction that this incident causes. I know that as a Senator, I am held to a higher standard, and I will abide by the advice of my counsel as this matter is adjudicated by our judiciary. I am grateful for the fairness, integrity and transparency of that process.”

The 55-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released after his arraignment on personal recognizance. He is due back in court in April.

