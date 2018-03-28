State senator to seek treatment after drunken driving arrest

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts senator says he is seeking professional treatment after he was arrested over the weekend on drunken driving charges in Weymouth.

Sen. Michael Brady, a two-term Democrat from Brockton, was on his way home from a work event around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning when he was stopped for driving erratically on Route 18, according to police.

Brady allegedly told police that he had been in Boston and drinking. He was arrested and charged after police say he failed a pair of field sobriety tests.

Brady issued a statement on Wednesday morning, saying that he is seeking out professional treatment.

“Today I will be admitting myself for professional treatment and counselling for alcohol use. The course of treatment requires my full attention over the next few days. I look forward to returning to work next week. In the meantime, I encourage my constituents and anyone with pending legislative business to contact my office where my staff will be very able to handle their questions or concerns. I want to apologize again to my family, my constituents, and my friends and colleagues in the Legislature for the embarrassment that this incident has caused. I also want to thank them all for the support, advice and counsel during what has been a very difficult ordeal. Finally, I want to thank the Weymouth Police Department for their professionalism and again apologize for any inconvenience this incident has caused.”

