State senators to debate bill that would allow red light, speed cameras in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Massachusetts State Senate is slated to debate a law that would pave the way for road safety camera systems that could snap photos and videos of driver committing traffic law violations.

The bill, which will be up for a vote next week, would allow for camera systems capable of looking for vehicles that fail to stop at a red light, cars traveling at least 5 mph the posted speed limit, vehicles making a right turn at a red light where prohibited, and cars blocking an intersection or bus lane, according to the State House News Service.

But drivers who speed up to get through an intersection during a yellow light would be safe under the bill, which stipulates that it wouldn’t be considered a violation if “any part of the vehicle was over the stop line when the light was yellow.”

The bill, originally filed by state Sen. William Brownsberger and redrafted by the Ways and Means Committee, calls for a fine of up to $25.

Senators have until 2 p.m. Monday to file proposed amendments to the bill.

