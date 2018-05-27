State to crack down on overserving bars during holiday weekend

(WHDH) — State officials say they will be cracking down on bars that overserve patrons this holiday weekend.

The state’s alcoholic beverages control commission says it will focus on enforcement in communities that have previously been identified as the last bar to serve alcohol to a convicted drunk driver.

These bars can be liable for serving too much alcohol to a patron who is later convicted of a drunken driving charge.

In the past, enforcement has centered around holiday weekends such as Labor Day or the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

