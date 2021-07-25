BOSTON (WHDH) - The drawing for the first ‘Mass VaxMillions’ giveaway is set to happen Monday and the winner will be announced on Thursday.

The drawings will be held once a week for five weeks beginning July 26, and continuing every Monday through August 23.

Bay State residents 12 years of age and older who are fully vaccinated prior to each drawing are eligible to enter the giveaway.

Residents ages 18 and older will have the opportunity to enter to win one of five $1 million cash prizes. Residents between 12-17 years of age can enter for the chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

Eligible residents can enter the giveaway at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. For residents who do not have access to the internet or require assistance, a call center will be available to assist with the registration process. Workers will be available in English and Spanish, and 100 additional languages will be available through translators.

The live call center can be reached by calling 2-1-1 during the below hours:

Monday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Residents must be fully vaccinated before registering, but those who are not vaccinated by the registration date for a certain drawing will still have the opportunity to complete vaccination and register for subsequent drawings.

Residents only have to enter once to qualify for all drawings occurring after the date of their registration.

There are over 900 vaccination locations across the state, with appointments and walk-ins widely available.

