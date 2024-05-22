SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Help is coming for Salisbury Beach in the form of $1.75 million in state funding to shore up the beach’s dunes after recent severe erosion, a state official confirmed.

State Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Brian Arrigo in a statement said the administration of Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll is investing the money in an interim dune nourishment project.

In addition to helping the beach, Arrigo said the project will protect part of Route 1A and nearby infrastructure against flooding.

The newly-funded dune project is a one-time project that will involve crews placing roughly 30,000 tons of sand along the Salisbury Beach dune. While the project will repair the dunes, officials have said this will not be a long-term solution to the erosion problem at the beach.

“As part of the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s ongoing efforts to implement a regional approach to coastal resilience, DCR and the Office of Coastal Zone Management will work with the Salisbury community to develop a holistic strategy for addressing the impacts of climate change at Salisbury Beach,” Arrigo said.

Crews are expected to begin hauling in sand in early to mid-September, after the busy summer season of recreational beach activity but before the season for strong fall and winter storms that tend to batter New England beaches.

Crews have already placed some sand at certain access points along Salisbury Beach to ensure beach access before this fall’s planned dune project.

SKY7-HD was over Salisbury Beach in February while crews used construction equipment to move sand onto the beach’s worn-down dunes.

The February effort came after a series of storms this past winter broke the dunes and caused flooding in homes and streets.

State Sen. Bruce Tarr, at the time, said officials “need to have a plan to be much more proactive than we are today.”

The Associated Press reported crews brought 14,000 tons of sand onto Salisbury Beach over several weeks between April and March. A storm on March 10 then hammered the beach, causing significant damage to the dunes.

Residents pooled resources and spent roughly $600,000 on the spring dune replenishment project. While initial reports said the sand was washed away in the March 10, Tom Saab of Salisbury Beach Citizens for Change told 7NEWS the dune still protected shoreline properties.

Tarr said he was heartened to see that much of the sand remained on the beach.

“But that doesn’t mean that we can stop,” he said. “We need to move forward with carefully planned nourishment projects and the federal government, clearly, could play a major role in helping us do that.”

Though Salisbury Beach is a state beach bordered by private property, Congressman Seth Moulton in late March visited the area and said the Army Corps of Engineers may be able to help in some places.

“My job is to advocate for my community with federal agencies,” he said. “So I’m going to get the Army Corps involved where we can and where it’s appropriate.”

Back at the state level, where new money is on its way to Salisbury, the Healey-Driscoll administration previously announced an initiative last November aimed at addressing the impacts of climate change along Massachusetts’ coastline.

Dubbed ResilientCoasts, the effort will specifically seek to identify regulatory, policy and funding options “to develop focused long-term solutions,” as described in an announcement from the governor’s office.

