BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting in June, the nearly-90-year-old Sumner Tunnel will be closed for 36 weekends over the next year for major repairs — and a full closure is coming next year

MassDOT officials said the connector under the water between downtown and East Boston will close the weekend of June 10, along with 35 other weekends until May 2023. The tunnel will close completely from May 2023 to September 2023 and will be closed on weekends again for the rest of the year.

While the 87-year-old tunnel is closed, workers will repair its crumbling concrete and rusted reinforcements. The main detour will go through the Ted Williams tunnel, with officials saying Route 1A over the Tobin Bridge will serve as an alternate route from Logan Airport to I-93.

