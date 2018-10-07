State touts restoration of habitat for endangered terns

A common tern broods a chick on Bird Island in Marion, Mass. Wednesday, June 30, 1999. Bird Island, a scant acre of sand and rock in Buzzards Bay, is one of the last toeholds in the North Atlantic for the endangered roseate tern. Currently about 2,000 pairs of common terns are brooding eggs or chicks on the island as well as 1,100 pairs of roseate terns--nearly half of all those that nest in this hemisphere--are doing likewise. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MARION, Mass. (AP) — State officials say the terns have returned to Bird Island.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife says it has successfully completed habitat restoration efforts on the tiny Buzzards Bay island, one of only three major nesting sites in the U.S. for the federally endangered roseate tern.

Prior to restoration, the deteriorating seawall and erosion on Bird Island had cut the nesting area for terns in half, forcing many of the birds to find new homes during the nesting season from April through September.

Wildlife officials say the changes made since appear to have met with approval from the birds. They say the island now supports about 3,500 pairs of nesting terns.

The 2-acre island is also the site of the historic Bird Island Lighthouse, built almost 200 years ago.

