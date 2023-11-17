Officials said Tuesday will be the busiest travel day before the Thanksgiving holiday, with the biggest impacts on I-93, Route 128, and the Mass Pike, regardless of when you hit the road.

“MassDOT is doing everything we can to alleviate the congestion,” said MassDOT Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutts. “We will be pausing construction work on major roadways outside of the established work zone.”

This pause includes the work being done on the Sumner Tunnel, which will stay open this weekend and Thanksgiving weekend.

The MBTA is also making adjustments to accommodate the annual holiday influx of riders.

“We have added additonal services to support increased ridership during the periods when we know that people are traveling,” said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “For instance, Logan Airport to destinations in Boston, we have increased service on the Silver Line.”

Commuter Rail weekend passes, which cost $10, can be purchased on Thanksgiving Day and can be used through Sunday.

“Mass transportation, knowing how busy travel is, is a great way to go,” Eng said. “I hope everyone takes our system and has a great Thanksgiving and a great holiday.”

