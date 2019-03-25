State trooper accused in overtime scandal avoids prison time

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former state trooper Eric Chin, who was accused of collecting overtime for hours he did not work, will not be serving prison time.

Sentencing guidelines for this offense calls for six to 12 months in prison, but the judge gave Chin one day in prison, with his day in court on Monday counting toward the sentence.

The 46-year-old was also sentenced to one year of supervised release with three months of that to be served at his home, and he must pay back the $7,000 he admitted to stealing.

Chin is among 40 state trooper accused of collecting overtime for shifts they did not work. All of the troopers worked out of the since-shutdown Troop E Barracks, which patrolled the Mass. Turnpike.

Chin, who was fired in December, apologized in court and after his sentencing.

“I just want to apologize to all the taxpayers,” Chin said. “Obviously, it was a mistake that I made and I paid for it.”

Chin said he will miss being a police officer.

“I’ll miss it a lot. It was my whole life. I was a police officer for over 20 years. I feel like I treated everyone with respect and the way I would want to be treated,” Chin said. “Unfortunately, it was a mistake I made and I paid the ultimate price with the job.”

Chin does not blame the culture of Troop E for his decision to collect the overtime he did not earn.

“You’re gonna do what you do. I’m not blaming anybody for that,” Chin said. “The state police has been around for a long time. If anyone thinks that real changes are gonna happen overnight because they changed the colonel, it’s not going to happen.”

Seven other state troopers have pleaded guilty in the overtime scandal. The second trooper will be sentenced Tuesday.

