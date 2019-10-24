State trooper accused of exposing himself, committing lewd act during Gillette Stadium concert

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper exposed himself and committed a lewd act while at Luke Bryan concert at Gillette Stadium over the summer, Foxboro police allege in a criminal complaint.

Andrew Patterson, 32, of Lynn, appeared Thursday in Wrentham District Court to face charges including lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct in connection with an incident at the soldout concert in June in which he allegedly masturbated next to a woman before he punched her boyfriend in the face, court documents indicate.

A detail officer responding to a report of a fight in floor seating section around 10:30 p.m. on June 21 found a man covered in blood, the documents state.

The man and his girlfriend told police that Patterson was “extremely intoxicated” and standing next to them in the crowd with his pants “unzipped and his penis was exposed,” police wrote in the report.

“Patterson was touching his penis outside of his shorts with both hands and was rubbing it,” the man told police.

Patterson, who was attending the concert with his wife, also allegedly walked up behind the man’s girlfriend and pretened to grind on her while taking a video of himself.

Police say the man knocked the phone out of Patterson’s hand, prompting him to throw a chair before a friend flashed a bade and stated that they were troopers.

He is due back in Wrentham District Court on Nov. 8.

