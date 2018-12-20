State trooper arraigned on assault charges stemming from Dorchester altercation

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper who has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an assault and battery investigation was arraigned Thursday in Dorchester Municipal Court.

Matthew Hickey, 30, 0f Quincy, was released on personal recognizance after being arraigned on a complaint charging him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a shod foot — and assault and battery in connection with a Dec. 1 altercation outside Dorset Hall that left a 24-year-old woman with a broken leg, officials said.

In a statement issued after Hickey was placed on leave, state police said, “We have no tolerance for the type of conduct that is alleged in the complaint. We have opened an internal affairs investigation and will closely monitor the judicial proceedings.”

He is due back in court Feb. 13.

