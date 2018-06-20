State trooper assists with delivery of baby girl in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A quick-thinking state trooper sprang into action Wednesday morning to help deliver a baby girl in Somerville, officials said.

Trooper Karl Johnson was on his way to court about 7:15 a.m. when state police received word that a woman was going into labor in a vehicle that was pulled over on McGrath Highway, a state police spokesman said. By the time he arrived, the baby was beginning to crown.

“Without hesitation, Trooper Johnson assisted the mother in delivery of a baby girl,” the spokesman said. “Trooper Johnson then cleared the baby’s airway and monitored her condition until Cataldo EMS paramedics Cristine Janiak and Sean Byron arrived on scene and took over the baby’s care.”

The baby and her mother and father were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where both baby and mother are doing well.

