State trooper assists with Storrow Drive duckling rescue

BOSTON (WHDH) - A state trooper working a traffic detail on Storrow Drive assisted a work crew as they rescued a group of ducklings that became trapped in a storm drain Thursday night.

Trooper David Saint Germain was working a paid detail with Rapid Flow and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation when workers noticed a mother duck frantically pacing near a storm drain.

When workers realized the trapped ducklings, they removed the drain cover and lifted them to safety.

A video posted on the agency’s Facebook page showed the lucky ducklings waddling over to their mother, chirping as they were reunited.

The trooper and workers then ushered the family across the busy road to a grassy area.

