State trooper conducting drug bust in Milton arrests wrong-way driver for DUI

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper in the process of arresting a suspected drug trafficker in Milton early Saturday morning arrested a wrong-way driver for drunken driving after they nearly hit another car, officials said.

The trooper had stopped Darryl Malloch, 38, on suspicion of drug trafficking when he spotted the driver of a 2010 Nissan Altima attempting to enter Route 93 southbound in the wrong direction, according to state police.

After telling Malloch to standby, state police say the trooper managed to get the attention of the driver, a 55-year-old Weymouth man, after a near miss with another vehicle and arrest him on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation and improper operation of a motor vehicle.

After that arrest, the trooper returned his attention to Malloch, who was arrested on drug charges after he was allegedly found to be in possession of 30 grams of methamphetamine, various drug paraphernalia and $1,750.

Malloch was ordered held on $25,000 bail pending his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court.

