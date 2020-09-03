State trooper dies from injuries he suffered after being struck vehicle

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper has died from the injuries he suffered after he was struck by a vehicle on a highway in Billerica in 2018, officials announced Thursday.

Veteran trooper Thomas Devlin passed away Thursday after undergoing many surgeries on his leg, back, and head, the law enforcement agency said in a Facebook post.

Devlin was conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 3 on July 26 when a vehicle traveling south entered the breakdown lane and crashed into him, according to police.

He was said to be “near the end of his shift” at the time of the crash.

