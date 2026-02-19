BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper was transported to the hospital after being dragged by a car in East Boston early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., a trooper “conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Central Square and Meridian Street in East Boston stop,” officials said

The trooper, after looking up the driver’s information, discovered he was driving with a suspended license.

“When the Trooper attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle to facilitate a tow, the driver shifted gears and fled the scene at a high rate of speed dragging the Trooper 10 to 20 feet,” officials said. “After becoming free from the vehicle, the Trooper relayed information on the radio allowing State Police to issue a BOLO about the vehicle to area partners.”

The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“Per the initial report, he appeared shaken up,” officials said.

Later Thursday morning, New Hampshire State Police encountered the vehicle and arrested the suspect. The suspect’s identity is expected to be released by New Hampshire authorities.

In Massachusetts, state police said they intend to “seek an arrest warrant on several charges out of East Boston District Court, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer”.

Massachusetts State Police said they are unable to identify the suspect until he has “been formally charged or arrested in Massachusetts”.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

