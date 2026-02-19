BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper was transported to the hospital after being dragged by a car in East Boston early Thursday morning.

Officials confirmed that “a car registered in New Hampshire dragged a Trooper on Meridian Street by Bennington Street” before 2:30 a.m.

The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“Per the initial report, he appeared shaken up,” officials said.

