BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper was transported to the hospital after being dragged by a car in East Boston early Thursday morning.

Officials confirmed that “a car registered in New Hampshire dragged a Trooper on Meridian Street by Bennington Street” before 2:30 a.m.

The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“Per the initial report, he appeared shaken up,” officials said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

