MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state trooper is suspended from duty and facing criminal charges after allegedly stealing from several area Target stores, including a location in Millbury.

Zachariah Kent was caught on video several times stealing more than $800 worth of items between January and September of this year, court documents allege. Prosecutors say he only scanned some of the items in his cart and would skip scanning others.

Police say Kent went months undetected until he was caught in the act on Sept. 24 at the Millbury Target. After his arrest, they identified him as the suspect in at least 23 shoplifting cases, 11 of which occurred at the Millbury target.

State police addressed the accusations in a statement, saying in part, “The Massachusetts State Police does not tolerate theft or dishonesty, and we hold our members accountable to the highest professional standards. When these troubling allegations came to our attention, the Department immediately relieved the accused trooper of duty, opened an internal affairs investigation, and suspended him without pay following his duty status hearing…”

Attempts to speak with Kent about the allegations were unsuccessful.

He has no other previous disciplinary history.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

