State trooper facing drunken driving charge stemming from violent Chicopee crash

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Trooper is facing a drunken driving charge stemming from an off-duty crash in his personal vehicle in Chicopee earlier this year, officials said.

The 35-year-old trooper, whose name was not released, will be summonsed to court on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor, and failure to take care in stopping, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 291 east about 2:48 a.m. on July 21 determined that the trooper’s 2012 Ford F150 pickup truck slammed into a 2007 Ford Expedition occupied by a man and woman.

The driver of the Expedition, a 33-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries in the crash. Her passenger, a 34-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

Another off-duty department member who was a passenger in the pickup truck, a 36-year-old male, was also transported to Baystate Medical Center with injuries.

The off-duty department member was transported to Baystate Medical Center after the crash. He was initially placed on restricted duty, and has not yet returned to work.

The trooper is slated to be arraigned Sept. 5 in Chicopee District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)