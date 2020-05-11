MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - After a little girl’s bike was stolen outside Blue Hills Reservation, a Massachusetts State Police Trooper stepped in and saved the day with a replacement.

Trooper Jim Burke responded to the family’s report of a missing bicycle and learned that while the child and her family were walking near the beach at Houghton’s Pond, the bike was snatched from its perch under the Pavillion, according to a post on the state police Facebook page.

Upon seeing the girl’s devastation, Burke offered her his daughter’s old ride and off she went.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)