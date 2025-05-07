DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read arrived at a Dedham courthouse Wednesday for another day of testimony in her murder retrial.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Connor Keefe, who collected evidence at the scene where Boston police officer John O’Keefe was found dead in January 2022, took the witness stand.

He held up pieces of evidence in the courtroom, including a sneaker what appeared to be parts of a tail light.

The defense questioned him regarding O’Keefe’s autopsy. Keefe denied providing any theory to the Medical Examiner’s office about what happened to O’Keefe.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in a snowbank after a night of drinking. Her lawyers argue she is being framed. Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial.

On Tuesday, jurors heard Read’s profanity-filled voicemails to O’Keefe after dropping him off at a home in Canton the night he died.

Her calls continued early that morning before O’Keefe’s body was found. State Police Trooper Nick Guarino testified that Read tried calling her boyfriend more than 50 times over nearly six hours.

The jury also heard from the State Police lieutenant who led the search at 34 Fairview Road in Canton. Because of the blizzard, Paul Gallagher’s team didn’t arrive until nearly 12 hours after O’Keefe was found.

He testified that, using shovels, they found several pieces of plastic tail light. Under cross-examination, retired Lt. Gallagher said he only found blood and a broken cocktail glass.

The prosecution also called a local meteorologist, Robert Gilman, who testified that little to no snow had accumulated when Read and O’Keefe would have pulled up to the house sometime after midnight.

But, the ground was rock solid, supporting the Commonwealth’s theory that O’Keefe fell and fractured his skull when he was hit by Read’s SUV.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)