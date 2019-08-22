State trooper hospitalized after crash involving cruiser in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A state trooper has been hospitalized following a crash near a Mass. Pike entrance in Boston on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Haul Road near the entrance to the Mass. Pike eastbound assisted with transporting the trooper to a nearby hospital, according to state police.

The extent of the trooper’s injuries has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers on-scene of MSP cruiser crash, Haul Road at entrance to Mass. Pike eastbound, Boston. Trooper transported to area hospital by Boston EMS. Investigation ongoing. No further info available at this time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 22, 2019

